Lobo’s head coach on their game against undefeated Mansfield Timberview

By Michael Coleman
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Lobo’s are currently undefeated at 13-0, but so are their next opponent Mansfield Timberview. John King, the Lobo’s head coach, says the stakes have never been higher for him and his team leading up to Friday night.

When you’re talking about high octane offenses you have to put opponents in Friday’s 5A D-II regional championship in that category.

King and his Lobo’s will face an explosive Mansfield Timberview for the first time.

“They’re big, they’re fast, they’re mean, they’re well coached, they’re a good football team. There’s a reason why they’re 13-0 and in the fourth round of playoffs” King says about the Mansfield.

“First time going up against them, I’ve watched them from afar. Never really studied them like we have this week. Very good football team, they’re dangerous, a lot of speed, a lot of size” says King.

Both the Lobo’s and Mansfield are scoring machines but Longview are confident in their players playmaking and defensive capabilities to give them the edge that they need over their opponent.

