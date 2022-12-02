Lindale man accused of possessing over 2K images of child porn, grabbing child inappropriately

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A Lindale man is in the Smith County Jail accused of grabbing a young girl inappropriately and possessing a large amount of child pornography.

Colin Wade Turner, 66, is charged with indecency with a child and possession of child pornography.

The affidavit said on October 27, 2021, law enforcement also received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip was submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s tip line from Microsoft Corporation reporting a user uploaded eight files of apparent child pornography on multiple dates utilizing the Microsoft Bing Image Search. After viewing the reported images, it was determined and believed that they constituted child pornography. An investigation was launched into the suspected individual of said location and IP associated with the uploads.

On Oct. 31, a search warrant was obtained for an apartment on CR 472 in Lindale. Once the warrant was executed, law enforcement found more than 2,100 pictures depicting child pornography on electronic devices in Turner’s possession, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said a young girl also made an outcry about being grabbed inappropriately by Turner.

Turner remains in the Smith County Jail with a bond of $2 million.

