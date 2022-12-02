Kilgore police find dog behind the wheel in parking lot crash

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A dog was the only occupant in a car that ran into two other vehicles in a Kilgore Walmart parking lot.

Kilgore police said in a social media post that they “apprehended a reckless driver today” after two cars were hit in a Walmart parking lot. They said one of the victims saw the suspect barelling down on him but couldn’t get out of the way; he was shocked to see the driver was a dog!

The dog was the only one in a car that hit two other vehicles. (Kilgore Police Department)

The police said the dog was actually behind the wheel when the crash occurred, and investigation revealed the dog was sitting in the unoccupied vehicle waiting on his humans while they shopped. He apparently got a little antsy and bounced around the cab, setting this truck in motion, the post stated.

The steering colum reportedly had some prior damage, and police said the dog must have placed the vehicle in drive, also tangling his leash on the emergency brake and releasing it.

Police admit it doesn’t sound feasible but claim an eyewitness saw the dog behind the wheel just before the crash.

The dog was the only one in a car that hit two other vehicles. (Kilgore Police Department)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.