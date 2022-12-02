Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Injured Troup football player continues recovery

Cooper Reid
Cooper Reid(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, continues to make progress in the hospital, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page.

A post stated, “Cooper has been experiencing headaches and stomach pains. He has been able to communicate this to his doctors using signs and answering yes or no questions. His doctors are working diligently to figure out the cause of this and a treatment plan. He has been working hard in speech therapy. He even was able to have a conversation with one of his doctors....Cooper’s therapists are working on gaining flexion and mobility in his ankles so that he can eventually support his weight. Cooper is sleeping much better, and we are so grateful for this. With Cooper spending a week in the hospital, he is having to work hard to make up for time lost in rehab.”

“Thank you all for your continued support and prayers,” the announcement continued. “We see you, and we feel your love. Our strength comes from the Lord and your prayers to him.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Tyner Harris
Former teacher arrested on child porn charges kills self in Jefferson
2 teens in custody after barricaded person situation at Gun Barrel City home
Texas Police Lights
Report: Frankston woman killed when driver pulls in front of vehicle
Brittany McGlone was murdered in 2007.
Grand jury dismisses charge for man accused in Wood County cold murder case
Athena Strand
Amber Alert issued for North Texas 7-year-old girl

Latest News

Harmony Eagles head coach Jeremy Jenkins
Harmony coach Jenkins talks about his teams growth ahead of the regional final
John King speaks with Michael Coleman about the remaining east Texas teams left in the...
Longview head coach on the East Texas teams left in playoffs
Lufkin tops Rudder in battle of unbeatens
Nine Red Zone teams one step closer to a state title