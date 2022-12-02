Injured Troup football player continues recovery

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, continues to make progress in the hospital, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page.

A post stated, “Cooper has been experiencing headaches and stomach pains. He has been able to communicate this to his doctors using signs and answering yes or no questions. His doctors are working diligently to figure out the cause of this and a treatment plan. He has been working hard in speech therapy. He even was able to have a conversation with one of his doctors....Cooper’s therapists are working on gaining flexion and mobility in his ankles so that he can eventually support his weight. Cooper is sleeping much better, and we are so grateful for this. With Cooper spending a week in the hospital, he is having to work hard to make up for time lost in rehab.”

“Thank you all for your continued support and prayers,” the announcement continued. “We see you, and we feel your love. Our strength comes from the Lord and your prayers to him.”

