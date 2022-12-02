Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday’s Weather: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, drizzle possible this morning

Cloudy this morning with light rain and scattered showers possible.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Cloudy skies this morning with some drizzle and scattered showers possible. The possibility of rain will continue through most of the day, though chances are highest during the morning hours. Temperatures for the morning hours will be in the 40s and 50s, warming into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. Some sunshine may be possible late in the day which may help some spots warm up more than neighboring areas that do not see the sun. This weekend continued chances for rain, with showers possible Saturday morning, and then isolated to scattered showers possible through the day Sunday. This trend will continue into next week as the current weather pattern will allow multiple systems to pass near East Texas bringing the opportunity for rain. As for temperatures for the weekend and next week, a mix of 60s and 70s are expected for highs. Deep East Texas will likely trend warmer than the northern counties of the area, some days with a significant difference. Thankfully, after a cold start the last few mornings, lows next week will not dip below mid 40s, with most mornings starting off in the mid to upper 50s. Have a great Friday and weekend.

