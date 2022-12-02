Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Flint man who killed stepfather gets $105 back in court fines

Christopher Earl (Source: Smith County Jail website)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man serving a life sentence for killing his stepfather will stay in prison but save $105 in fines following an appeals court decision.

Christopher Renor Earl, 36, was found guilty by jury in December 2021. Earl attacked and killed Roy Bailey after Bailey had been upset with Earl because Earl would not help around the house or get a job.

Earl appealed the conviction and the appeals court’s recent ruling upholds the conviction. Earl argued the following: he did not intend to kill Roy, that manslaughter should have been included as a lesser included offense and the jury should have considered the crime as sudden passion.

Earl’s fourth issue on appeal was that his court costs were improperly assessed. The ruling states the state concedes the local consolidation fee and the specialty court fee were improperly assessed.

The adjustment in fine saves Lee $105, bringing his fine down to $171.50.

