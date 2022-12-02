Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Cloudy skies continue through the rest of the day with patchy mist and drizzle into the evening. Expect temperatures to stay relatively steady through the evening with temperatures dropping quickly into the 50s early tomorrow morning as a cold front arrives in East Texas. A few showers will be possible along the cold front, especially early in the day Saturday. Then, it will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cool through Saturday afternoon. Some light rain and patchy drizzle will be possible again Sunday with cool temperatures, but much lighter winds. Temperatures warm back into the 70s next week with an unsettled weather pattern that will keep rain chances in the forecast all week long.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Strand
Amber Alert issued for North Texas 7-year-old girl
Blake Tyner Harris
Former teacher arrested on child porn charges kills self in Jefferson
Wills Point woman dead after crash into rig
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
The dog was the only one in a car that hit two other vehicles.
Kilgore police find dog behind the wheel in parking lot crash

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Friday 12-2-22
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Friday 12-2-22
First Alert Weather
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 12-2-22
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 12-2-22
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips