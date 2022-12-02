Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Cloudy skies continue through the rest of the day with patchy mist and drizzle into the evening. Expect temperatures to stay relatively steady through the evening with temperatures dropping quickly into the 50s early tomorrow morning as a cold front arrives in East Texas. A few showers will be possible along the cold front, especially early in the day Saturday. Then, it will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cool through Saturday afternoon. Some light rain and patchy drizzle will be possible again Sunday with cool temperatures, but much lighter winds. Temperatures warm back into the 70s next week with an unsettled weather pattern that will keep rain chances in the forecast all week long.

