Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Emergency SNAP benefits extended for December 2022

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency SNAP benefits have been extended for December and should be deposited in recipients’ accounts by the end of the month.

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $341.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of December.

The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households.

”Thanks to SNAP benefits provided by HHSC, Texans across the state continue to have access to nutritious food,” said Governor Abbott. “By extending SNAP benefits for the month of December, we’re ensuring that every family is able to stay healthy and take care of their loved ones during this holiday season.”

”We’re thankful to have an opportunity to help Texans provide for their families throughout the holidays,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by Dec. 31. The emergency December allotments are in addition to the more than $9 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Strand
Amber Alert issued for North Texas 7-year-old girl
Blake Tyner Harris
Former teacher arrested on child porn charges kills self in Jefferson
Wills Point woman dead after crash into rig
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
The dog was the only one in a car that hit two other vehicles.
Kilgore police find dog behind the wheel in parking lot crash

Latest News

“It’s a part of us. It’s a part of our heritage.”
Grass House to be completed at Caddo Mounds Historic Site
Siblings are facing federal charges after DPS found $4 million worth of drugs during a traffic...
Siblings facing federal charges after DPS finds $4 million worth of drugs in Oldham County
FILE - Takeoff, of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. A...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff
Teen charged in Tyler Halloween eve pedestrian crash