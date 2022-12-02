Elkhart ISD students, staff member recover from rollover bus crash

ELKHART, Texas (KLTV) - Two Elkhart High School senior cheerleaders, Kassidy Thomas and Aly Henderson, along with cheer sponsor Pepper Thomas are recovering from serious injuries since the rollover bus wreck on Oct. 28.

The bus was carrying the cheerleaders to Clifton for a football game when it rolled over along Highway 294. Thomas said she shattered her clavicle and Kassidy said she broke three vertebrae in her back. The three of them say they are getting better each day while receiving support from other school districts. The Bullard ISD cheer team sent the Elkhart cheerleaders a get-well poster and Clifton ISD sent a bouquet of flowers.

Kassidy said, “It was surprising when we got all of it because we’re a pretty small school. We don’t usually get that recognition, I guess you could say, so it was really nice. It was really heartwarming.”

Pepper Thomas added, “This is a great group of girls. Our community is very supportive, and they’ve helped, I think, the healing process because, I mean, they backed us, and so they’re good. They’re strong girls.”

And, strong is who these girls are. These injuries did not stop Aly and Kassidy from attending their senior night football game. The girls said they modified their movements since the game happened a week after the crash.

“We were just able to cheer on our team, and it was good to see everybody and just get back to what we like to do,” said Aly.

Kassidy and Aly said they will be cheering but taking it easy at this Tuesday’s basketball season opener.

