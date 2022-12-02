Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Day 5 of Juan David Ortiz capital murder trial

Day five of Juan David Ortiz capital murder trial
Day five of Juan David Ortiz capital murder trial(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BEXAR COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The trial of a former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women has entered the fifth day.

After hours of interrogation footage, Ortiz is heard confessing in his own words to the murders of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Anne Luera, Griselda Cantu and Jannelle Ortiz.

It’s day five of the trial and 12 CDs are being shown to jurors with about nine hours of interrogation footage that led to Ortiz allegedly confessing to the crimes.

On Thursday, jurors saw the moment Ortiz changed into a Webb County prison suit as well as the moment officers asked Ortiz what happened to the women.

After Ortiz requested to have his handcuffs removed, he admitted to knowing Erika Pena, the women who fled from Ortiz the night of Sept. 14.

Webb County Sheriff Captain Federico Calderon was one of the two men who interrogated Ortiz.

Before the disk of Ortiz confessing to the crimes was played.

Jurors were briefed of its contents on Friday morning.

The families of the four women have been in the courtroom since Monday.

KGNS News will bring you the latest details on the trial on air and online.

You can watch KSAT’s livestream coverage here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

