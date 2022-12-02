Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Crew from National Weather Service to conduct storm survey in Sabine County

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service in Shreveport said a crew from their office will be conducting a storm survey in East Texas.

The weather service said the survey will take place from the area near Geneva in Sabine County, Texas extending into Sabine Parish in Louisiana.

The survey is in relation to the severe thunderstorms that moved through the area on November 29th.

