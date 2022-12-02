Cranberry banana breakfast cookies by Casie Buck
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Casie Buck, the owner of Oaklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast in Winnsboro, has shared her recipe for chewy, delicious cranberry-banana breakfast cookies that could be the perfect thing to have on hand during the busy holidays.
Cranberry Banana Breakfast Cookies
Ingredients
- 3 bananas mashed
- 2 cups quick cooking oats
- ½ cup walnuts chopped
- ½ cup chocolate chips optional
- ⅓ cup applesauce
- ¼ cup milk or almond milk
- ¼ cup cranberries
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Mix all ingredients in a large bowl until well combined.
- Mash the banana right in the large bowl before adding the other ingredients, one less dish to wash. 😊
- Place heaping tablespoons on a parchment lined pan and gently press with a fork.
- Use a cookie scoop to keep the cookies even or a tablespoon.
- Line the pan with parchment paper for easy cleanup.
- These do not spread like butter filled cookie dough, gently press them with a fork and shape to desired size before baking.
- Bake 15-18 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool completely.
- Store in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.
These cookies are extra soft and moist with a cake-like texture. Because of the moisture, these should be stored in the fridge (not on the counter).
