City of Longview asks residents to be mindful of water usage

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Often in East Texas, municipalities ask citizens to conserve water during extreme periods of drought in the summer.

The City of Longview is asking for conservation during the winter for the users’ benefit.

Unlike water service, your sewer water is not metered. Billing is based on your household water use during the winter months of November, December and January.

The City of Longview is asking citizens to be mindful of your water usage these months. Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley explains.

