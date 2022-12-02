Bullard Volunteer Fire Department holds gun raffle

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Bullard Fire Department is holding a gun raffle in an effort to raise funds for training and equipment, as well as to fund small projects within the department.

“It takes a lot of money to run a fire department,” said Peter Riley, the fire chief for the Bullard Fire Department.

Riley said the Bullard Fire Department has contracts with Smith and Cherokee Counties that bring in funds to help pay for fuel and trucks, but smaller things such as training and repairs are often overlooked.

“Getting our Humvee converted into a new brush truck, being able to continue to send our people through EMT school...and it takes a lot to keep our people motivated,” said Riley.

The Texas Forestry Services recently donated their second piece of demilitarized equipment, a Humvee M1097, to the Bullard Fire Department, which is a part of the Fire Fighter Property Program.

“So, the out-of-pocket cost for my fire department is to get it painted, to get it converted into a usable truck, put radios in it. We need to buy gear to put into it,” said Riley.

The funds will also be used to put firefighters through EMT school and recognize select fire fighters for their service.

“It still costs anywhere between $1,500 and $2,000 per student,” said Riley.

Each raffle ticket is $50 and only those 21 and older can purchase a ticket.

“The raffle starts when we sell 800 tickets, and so that will effectively bring in about $40,000. Now, we will pay for the cost of the guns, so in the end we will effectively be able to bring in about probably $20,000 or $25,000,” said Riley.

Background checks will be conducted through the outdoor sporting goods store where the winners will pick up their gun.

