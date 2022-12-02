Boil water notice issued for Moore Station
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOORE STATION, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for Moore Station Water Supply Corporation customers due to low pressure caused by a well pump and motor down.
The notice takes effect on Dec. 1. All customers are asked to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).
Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a rescind notice to customers.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Fiora Banks at (903) 852-3395.
