Boil water notice issued for Moore Station

MOORE STATION, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for Moore Station Water Supply Corporation customers due to low pressure caused by a well pump and motor down.

The notice takes effect on Dec. 1. All customers are asked to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a rescind notice to customers.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Fiora Banks at (903) 852-3395.

