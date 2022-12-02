Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘All is Calm’ at Pollard UMC Theatre retells story of 1914 Christmas Truce

Co-director Arnold Sherman joined us on East Texas Now to talk about the background of the play and how they brought the story of the Christmas Truce to life.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Pollard UMC Theatre is presenting the show ‘All is Calm’.

The play retells the story of the 1914 Christmas Truce during World War 1.

For showtimes and tickets, click here.

