2nd motion to recuse judge in suspended constable’s trial denied

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A judge denied a second motion Friday to recuse Judge Jack Skeen Jr. as the trial judge in the case against suspended Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris.

The motion was filed by Traylor-Harris’ defense attorney, Andrew Dammann, in an attempt to recuse Judge Skeen ahead of Monday’s trial start date.

Judge Alfonso Charles, of Gregg County, heard the motion in a hearing Friday afternoon via Zoom.

Dammann argued Judge Skeen has showed “bias” by setting high bond amounts and saying in court that he would not cut Traylor-Harris “any slack.” Dammann also argued the scheduling of the trial ahead of other previously scheduled cases showed “bias.”

Prosecutors argued Dammann’s motion was nothing more than an attempt to delay the trial and said the scheduling of the trial is exactly what the defense asked for.

“There’s nothing new,” said the prosecutor. “Everything that’s been argued was argued at the last hearing.”

Judge Charles later announced that the motion to recuse was denied and said any further motions to recuse will be considered tertiary.

“The defense’s argument trying to show Judge Skeen’s potential bias is based solely on his rulings in this case,” said Judge Charles.

Traylor-Harris and two of his deputies were arrested Nov. 11, 2021. They were accused of stealing cash and personal items from a home while executing an eviction.

