Wills Point woman dead after crash into rig

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Wills Point woman died after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck on Wednesday night.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the driver of a 2014 Ford Focus, Teresa Reyes, was traveling eastbound on US Highway 80 while the driver of a 2013 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling westbound and attempted to make a left turn into a private drive. The report states that Reyes failed to control her vehicle’s speed and collided with the trailer. It was later assessed that Reyes was apparently attempting to watch a movie on her cellphone at the time of the crash.

Reyes, 57, of Wills Point, was transported to a hospital in Canton where she was later pronounced dead.

