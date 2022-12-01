WEBXTRA: Tyler ISD cosmetology students to get hands-on experience with opening of salon

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With 39 stations all set up for haircuts, Tyler ISD cosmetology students will be offering $10 haircuts and facials to the community on Saturday Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their grand opening of their salon.

Seniors, and some juniors, will be providing their services with guidance from teachers. Students have to get 1,000 hours of training in hair, skin, and nails before getting certified. Having this salon helps them reach those hours and get real world experience.

For junior Damian Tinoco, he said he feels privileged to get this kind of experience in high school.

“We don’t just learn about makeup here, we learn about other things like facials, cutting hair, barbering, styling the hair, doing acrylic nails and things like that,” he said.

Natalie Hernandez is a junior cosmetology student and said her sisters are cosmetologists and that’s what got her interested in the field. She’s excited to get to practice her skills in the salon.

“It’s a good opportunity to practice my skills and practice my communication skills, and be professional with clients. I’m really excited about it but at the same time, nervous because I don’t want to mess anything up,” she said. “Once I graduate I’ll have my license to do cosmetology and I can do that while I’m going to college and it’s a great experience. I could work with my sisters in their cosmetology business and get going while I’m still in college and not worry too much about money, or it’s also my backup career if things don’t work out in my other career.”

There are more than 200 students in the program. The Cosmetology Salon is located at the Career & Technology Center (CTC) and people can schedule an appointment by calling (903)-262-1910. Right now they only accept cash payments.

