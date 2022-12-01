Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WebXtra: Longview women’s shelter expanding facility for increased services

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas women’s shelter is hoping to be blessed by Christmas with a long-awaited expansion of facilities as they work to care for more women in crisis.

The House of Hope women’s shelter in Longview has for years worked around inadequate space in their facility. The shelter serves as a haven for women experiencing homelessness, substance abuse or escaping domestic violence. But nearly from the beginning Sister Helen Johnson, the organization’s director, found that there were more women in need than she had room to house. For the better part of a decade Johnson has worked to raise funds and get donations to build a new wing of the facility which would allow for more women, and even those with children, to try to reclaim their lives by staying at the shelter.

Johnson talks about the problems that arise when trying to help so many women in need.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Tyner Harris
Former teacher arrested on child porn charges kills self in Jefferson
2 teens in custody after barricaded person situation at Gun Barrel City home
Texas Police Lights
Report: Frankston woman killed when driver pulls in front of vehicle
Brittany McGlone was murdered in 2007.
Grand jury dismisses charge for man accused in Wood County cold murder case
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding

Latest News

Athena Strand
Amber Alert issued for North Texas 7-year-old girl
House of Hope women's shelter in Longview is expanding its facility as they work to help more...
WebXtra: Longview women’s shelter seeks funding to pay for facility expansion
Ice Skating in the Pines
WebXtra: Indoor ice skating comes to Lufkin civic center
Ice Skating in the Pines
WebXtra: Indoor ice skating comes to Lufkin civic center