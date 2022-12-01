WebXtra: Longview women’s shelter expanding facility for increased services

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas women’s shelter is hoping to be blessed by Christmas with a long-awaited expansion of facilities as they work to care for more women in crisis.

The House of Hope women’s shelter in Longview has for years worked around inadequate space in their facility. The shelter serves as a haven for women experiencing homelessness, substance abuse or escaping domestic violence. But nearly from the beginning Sister Helen Johnson, the organization’s director, found that there were more women in need than she had room to house. For the better part of a decade Johnson has worked to raise funds and get donations to build a new wing of the facility which would allow for more women, and even those with children, to try to reclaim their lives by staying at the shelter.

Johnson talks about the problems that arise when trying to help so many women in need.

