Nacogdoches High School celebrates ‘Start With Hello Week’

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -This week, Nacogdoches High School is celebrating Start With Hello Week.

This week encourages and trains students to reach out and include those students who maybe socially isolated. Nacogdoches High School is participating in Start With Hello Week in partnership with Sandy Hook Promise. Sandy Hook Promise is a national non-profit formed by family members whose loved ones were killed in the mass shooting of Sandy Hook Elementary. The organization was formed to honor all the victims of gun violence.

Today Mayor Jimmy Mize on behalf of the city council offered a proclamation for the week.

Junior at NHS, Sterling Smith says this week is an important one.

“It encourages all the students at NHS to talk to people they may have never talked to before and just to get to know everyone and come together as a community,” Smith said.

Different organizations at NHS have come together to plan many events and activities for the week. They first decorated the halls with encouraging words and tips on how to make new friends.

Senior Anthony Stark says They Also Put Messages In Chalk Outside Of The School.

“And we did a start with hello, it’s so nice to see you and that was just something that we did. We had other students come to the breeze way and do the same,” Stark said.

Junior Emma Welsh says they also had an activity during lunch.

“Members of National Honor society, Key club and student council were asked to sit with a new person during lunch and take a picture with them and get to know them more, and it made sure no one ate lunch alone,” Welsh said.

Senior Nancy Delatorre says these are just a few activities happening throughout the week to get people involved.

“This is a way to welcome students and to feel more comfortable and that way they don’t feel left out,” Delatorre said.

Smith says many teenagers feel isolated. This is a way to help that.

“Because they are in this building everyday with hundreds of kids but a lot of them don’t end up talking to each other, So I just think its very important we do this so that they know they are not alone,” Smith said.

Start With A Hello Week goes until December 2nd.

