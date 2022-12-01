Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin animal shelter participates in Bissell’s Holiday Hope event

Bissell supplements chosen animal shelters' adoption fees.
By Avery Gorman
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting their Holiday Hope: Clear the Shelter event all over the country. This organization supplements adoption fees for participating locations.

The Bissell Pet Foundation was created in 2011, and since then they have helped over 100,000 animals find loving homes through different events. Winnie Berry Animal Shelter in Lufkin first participated in the Holiday Hope event last year. They currently have around 30 dogs and 12 cats in their shelter.

Shelter Executive Director Shelbi Hughes said they are hoping this number will go down with the Holiday Hope event.

“Bissell is, of course, the cleaning products. Every time you purchase one of their cleaning products, they donate to their foundation and needy animals, and they are able to kind of help put on these events,” Hughes said.

During this event, Bissell supplements the adoption fees for participating shelters and encourages the community to adopt. Hughes said their adoption fee is usually $80; through the event, it’s been lowered to $25.

Brittany Schlacter, with Bissell Pet Foundation, said they do Clear the Shelter events quarterly.

“Bissell Pet Foundation pays for the adoption fees, so the shelter can charge just a little bit less. So, that’s $50 or less, and so many of these shelters are waving fees completely, and it’s just a great way to promote adoption,” Schlacter said.

Schlacter said shelters have to apply and be approved to participate in the event.

“Usually, we like to learn about their adoption process to make sure that just because adoption fees are reduced, they are still doing everything they need to make sure a pet finds a wonderful home,” Schlacter said.

Hughes says this event is important to their shelter.

“In our community there has been a rising need for surrender, whether it be stray animals getting vaccinated, people fostering them ‘till they can bring them in to the shelter, or if it is pulling from our city shelter. We have to have room to do that, and adoptions makes that possible,” Hughes said.

The event in Lufkin starts Dec. 5 and goes through Dec. 11. Bissell is helping 25 shelters in the state of Texas. Those in East Texas are Lufkin, Tool and Malakoff.

