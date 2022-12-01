Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview head coach on the East Texas teams left in playoffs

By Michael Coleman
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - While Longview’s football team gets ready for Mansfield Timberview, head coach John King shared his thoughts on the number of other east Texas teams still in the post season.

“Yeah, I was looking at that the brackets and how many east Texas schools are left in is pretty impressive” said King. “When you got nine schools from this area of the state they still competin’.”

“I guess 5A, 4A, 3A, and 2A so pretty much every division is covered so, great football out this way and I know everybody wants to represent east Texas and what it’s about our style of football.”

