Junior League of Tyler’s 44th ‘Mistletoe and Magic’ kicked off Wednesday night

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been a Tyler holiday staple for more than forty years, and people of all ages come out to enjoy the four-day shopping event.

It’s the Junior League of Tyler’s 44th “Mistletoe and Magic” shopping event that kicked off tonight.

“I’m here to shop because that’s what we do at Mistletoe and Magic. We have vendors who are local and we have vendors from other areas, and we all come together to support the Junior League tonight,” said Terri Smith.

Smith came to get some personal shopping done, but she is also the CEO of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County. They are one of the recipients of the Mistletoe and Magic funds.

“The children we serve are children who’ve been abused, either severely sexually abused, or severely physically abused, and they come to our center for help,” she said. “And sometimes that help is tangible and we’re able to do tangible things because the Junior League supports us and gives us the funding to do that.”

Vendors from near and far got to showcase their items, from clothing, to food, jewelry, and more. Shoppers worked their way through the holiday decked-out Tyler Rose Garden Center. Lindsey Adams is the chair for Mistletoe and Magic this year and said this is the Junior League of Tyler’s largest fundraiser.

“It helps serves Kids with a Backpack program on the weekends to send home, Meals on Wheels, and so having the community’s support behind us truly means a lot to us,” Adams said.

In the past they’ve held the event at Harvey Hall. This year with it being at the Rose Garden, they had to downsize a bit, but, “We are still able to fit in lots of merchants this year so that you can still come out and shop and have a great time,” Adams said.

The market is happening tomorrow through Saturday. To get tickets or view times and other events, visit their website.

