Huntsville High School evacuated, campus closed after smoke fills hallways

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville High School was evacuated before noon on Thursday after smoke started to fill the building.

Both the Huntsville Police Department and Crabb Prairie Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene to inspect the building and determined it was not safe, according to a Facebook post from Huntsville ISD. The campus is closed for the remainder of the day and students were dismissed early.

Officials have not yet detailed what caused the smoke to fill the hallways.

The school district said students who drive and have cars were allowed to leave campus. Bus riders will be taken home as soon as bus transportation can be arranged. Car riders can be picked up starting at 12:30 p.m. at normal pick up locations.

“All other students will be held safely in other areas on campus until transportation can be arranged,” according to the district.

