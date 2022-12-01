Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Harmony coach Jenkins talks about his teams growth ahead of the regional final

By Michael Coleman
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harmony Eagles football team are in the regional final where they’ll take on Newton at the Homer Bryce Stadium.

At the start of the season the proud football team lost their first four games. Now nearing the end of the season they’re coming off their third straight playoff’s win. They could have quit after their abysmal start but they kept their head high, kept their composure, and got to work.

Head coach Jeremy Jenkins spoke with us about the progress his team has shown throughout the course of the season.

“Man, it’s been a blessing starting out 0-4, you know I’ve always said you learn more from losses and like I told everyone all year it’s totally predictable. It’s year one there’s growing pains, we didn’t know who should be where or what we needed to be doing” said Jenkins about his teams start.

“Everybody panicked. We did not panic. We did not panic at all.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

