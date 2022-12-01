Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Governor appoints county court at law judge to preside over new district in Smith County

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed County Court at Law Judge Taylor Heaton to preside over the new...
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed County Court at Law Judge Taylor Heaton to preside over the new 475th District Court.(Smith County)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Governor Greg Abbott

TYLER, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Taylor Heaton to the 475th Judicial District Court in Smith County, effective January 1, 2023, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.

Taylor Heaton of Tyler is Judge of the County Court at Law #2 in Smith County. Previously, he served as an Assistant District Attorney for the Smith County District Attorney’s Office for over 12 years. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas. He previously served as President, Vice President, Treasurer, and board member for the Smith County Young Lawyers Association. Additionally, he served as a board member of the Smith County Habitat for Humanity and currently serves as a Deacon for Bethel Bible Church. Heaton received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor degree from St. Mary’s School of Law.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Tyner Harris
Former teacher arrested on child porn charges kills self in Jefferson
2 teens in custody after barricaded person situation at Gun Barrel City home
Texas Police Lights
Report: Frankston woman killed when driver pulls in front of vehicle
Brittany McGlone was murdered in 2007.
Grand jury dismisses charge for man accused in Wood County cold murder case
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding

Latest News

Tyler ISD cosmetology students to get hands-on experience with opening of salon
WEBXTRA: Tyler ISD cosmetology students to get hands-on experience with opening of salon
Tyler ISD cosmetology students to get hands-on experience with opening of salon
Tyler ISD cosmetology students to get hands-on experience with opening of salon
Danny Menges with The Bar None Cowboy Church
WebXtra: Rusk County cowboy church celebrates Christmas with recreation of Bethlehem
Danny Menges with The Bar None Cowboy Church
WebXtra: Rusk County cowboy church celebrates Christmas with recreation of Bethlehem