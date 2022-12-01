Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Increasing clouds through the rest of the day today. Chances for any showers at all will be very low...less than 10% overnight tonight. Lots of clouds on Friday with, again, a less than 10% chance for sprinkles/showers. A weak cold front moves through very late on Friday/early on Saturday morning and may allow for a few showers to occur and chances will be limited to the early morning hours at 20%. More clouds and a slight chance for showers again on Sunday. A few more showers on Monday under mostly cloudy skies. Cloudy skies Tuesday through Thursday with increased chances for showers as a cold front moves through very late on Tuesday night. Not a lot of cool air with this front either, so temperatures through the next 7 days should be fairly mild. Over the next 7 days...a total of .50″-1.00″ are possible with the highest totals over northern areas. Again, no severe weather is expected.

