Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Increasing Clouds through tonight. Few sprinkles possible...Not Likely
Increasing Clouds. Just a few light showers possible overnight and Friday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Increasing clouds through the rest of the day today. Chances for any showers at all will be very low...less than 10% overnight tonight. Lots of clouds on Friday with, again, a less than 10% chance for sprinkles/showers. A weak cold front moves through very late on Friday/early on Saturday morning and may allow for a few showers to occur and chances will be limited to the early morning hours at 20%. More clouds and a slight chance for showers again on Sunday. A few more showers on Monday under mostly cloudy skies. Cloudy skies Tuesday through Thursday with increased chances for showers as a cold front moves through very late on Tuesday night. Not a lot of cool air with this front either, so temperatures through the next 7 days should be fairly mild. Over the next 7 days...a total of .50″-1.00″ are possible with the highest totals over northern areas. Again, no severe weather is expected.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Tyner Harris
Former teacher arrested on child porn charges kills self in Jefferson
2 teens in custody after barricaded person situation at Gun Barrel City home
Texas Police Lights
Report: Frankston woman killed when driver pulls in front of vehicle
Brittany McGlone was murdered in 2007.
Grand jury dismisses charge for man accused in Wood County cold murder case
Charles Lennon Jr.
Bullard man pleads guilty to concealing murdered woman’s body

Latest News

Increasing Clouds this evening/night. Few sprinkles possible overnight.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 12-1-22
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 12-1-22
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 12-1-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 12-1-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 12-1-22