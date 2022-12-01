Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Deputies rescue female ‘sex slave’ kept in cage, beaten; several arrested

Richmond County deputies say they have arrested several people in connection with a woman found severely injured inside a mobile home.(WRDW)
By WRDW Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - Deputies in Georgia are investigating a situation where they found a person who was reportedly kept in a cage and beaten.

Authorities in Richmond County said deputies located an injured naked woman along with a dog cage at an Augusta mobile home.

WRDW reports authorities were notified about the woman this week after a former resident saw her when picking up property he’d left.

According to an incident report, the man told deputies he saw a naked female, beaten severely, and locked in a dog cage inside the mobile home. She reportedly also asked him for help.

Authorities said deputies went to the home. They found the dog cage in question, as well as the female victim along with human and animal feces in different rooms.

Deputies shared in an incident report that the victim was reluctant to come out of the bedroom when they found her.

“The unknown female appeared to be injured and emotionally distraught,” deputies reported.

The woman eventually exited the room and deputies said they saw multiple injuries to her face, including a severely swollen and bruised eye. She was transported to the hospital for medical care.

Richmond County authorities said they arrested several people in connection with the incident: Shawna Powell, 32, Anjelika Figueroa, 29, DeMichael Dawson, 24, Dawson Weston, 19, and Savannah Piazzi, 18.

Powell reportedly told the former resident that the woman “stole a bunch of stuff " so she planned to have the victim be a “sex slave” and “pimp her out until she pays it off.”

Deputies said the man also told them that he heard “multiple unknown individuals were en route to have their way with her.”

According to authorities, the group arrested is facing charges that include kidnapping, false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

Dawson was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

