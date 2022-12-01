Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Denison woman sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes

Tammy Bittick, 49, of Denison, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.
Tammy Bittick, 49, of Denison, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison woman was sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes Thursday.

Tammy Bittick, 49, pleaded guilty to five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child back in August, according to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office.

In 2012, Investigators with the Denison Police Department received information that a close relative was being sexually abused by the defendant and her spouse, Sim Bittick, according to a press release from district attorney’s office. The investigation revealed the abuse had occurred over the course of several years, starting when the victim was around 6 years old and continuing into early adolescence.

The press release states, Tammy and Sim Bittick would force the victim to participate in their sexual escapades, teaching the victim that the behavior was normal and should always be kept secret in the family.

In August 2022, Tammy’s husband and co-defendant, Sim, was convicted by a Grayson County jury of continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to the press release. Sim Bittick was sentenced to 98 years by Judge Jim Fallon and will not be eligible for parole.

“This Defendant failed in the most horrific way: she did nothing to protect the child from the worst type of abuse, and, in fact, directly participated in the abuse multiple times,” Assistant District Attorney Nathan Young said.

Bittick must serve at least 30 years of her sentence before being considered for parole and must register as a sex offender for life.

District Attorney Brett Smith said, “Between the investigation of the Denison Police Department and the prosecution by our office, we have removed two serial sex offenders from our community forever.”

