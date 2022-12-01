Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Son charged in murder of mother, Belton police say

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department on Friday announced Jasper L. James, 19, is charged in the murder of his mother, 47-year-old Jennifer James.

James’ body showed signs of trauma, including stab wounds, when it was discovered by Belton Police Department officers during a welfare check at her property in the 100 block of W. 13th Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

Police officers arrived at the home at around 1 p.m. after receiving a phone call from the woman’s employer about the woman not showing up for work.

Jasper James was at the home when police arrived. Officers discovered his mother’s body as they searched the property.

The man has not yet been booked into the Bell County Jail.

