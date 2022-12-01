Amber Alert issued for North Texas 7-year-old girl

PARADISE, Texas (KLTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a North Texas girl.

According to the DPS Amber Alert, 7-year-old Athena Strand was last seen at 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 30 in the 200 block of County Road 3573 near the town of Paradise, TX. Paradise is a town northwest of Fort Worth.

The alert said she was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with white flowers, blue jeans with white flowers on the pockets, and brown boots. She has pierced ears but no earrings and two red birthmarks on lower back.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 940-627-5971or call local law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.