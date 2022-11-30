Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wood County held workshop discussing use of paper ballots

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Wood County Commissioner’s Court held a paper ballot workshop on Tuesday.

The workshop occurred after commissioner’s court this morning and was presented by a group of five Wood County citizens.

The group gave a presentation discussing the pros of paper ballots and the cons of machine ballots.

“The best way to restore voter confidence going forward is by implementing a voting system that everyone can trust, and everyone knows can be audited,” said Scott McDonald, former longtime election judge.

“If Wood County tries hand marked paper ballots now it would save the taxpayers thousands of dollars; secondly, security,” said Ruth North.

North said that using paper ballots rather than machines can save taxpayers $700,000.

Laura Wise, Wood County elections administrator, disagreed.

“Going back to paper is not going to save all the money that you are being shown,” said Wise.

In one case, Wise said she helped an elderly man who was in tears from not being able to vote properly on paper due to his hand shaking.

Judge Lucy Hebron raised concerns about paper ballots fitting into the county budget.

There are also cost concerns expressed about possibly having both paper and machine ballots.

The current voting machines were bought in 2013 and the judge spoke about potentially updating the equipment.

“I’m for whatever works best for the citizens of this county and looking at a plan that would encompass all the needs of the citizens,” said the Democratic chair of Wood County, Judy Traylor.

