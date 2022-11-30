Wood County constable appears in federal court Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Pct 2 Constable Kelly Smith appeared before a federal judge Tuesday.

Kelly Smith appeared in court Judge Nicole Mitchell’s court in the Tyler federal courthouse. He was also placed in custody today, but was released on bond; conditions of the bond are sealed. Smith was also required to surrender his passport.

He was indicted on Nov. 10 by a federal grand jury, charging him with deprivation of rights under color of law.

According to the indictment, on July 25, Smith, the Wood County Precinct 2 Constable, directed his police dog to bite a suspect who did not pose a threat that warranted use of the police dog. These actions resulted in unnecessary bodily injury to the suspect.

Smith is scheduled for a pretrial conference on Jan. 9, 2023 in Judge Jeremy Kernodle’s courtroom.

If convicted, Smith faces up to 10 years in federal prison. A grand jury indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

