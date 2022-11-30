Wednesday’s Weather: Sunny, breezy and cool

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! The cold front has arrived and temperatures have begun dropping into the 30s this morning. Expect lots of sunshine today, but it will be chilly, especially with north winds gusting up to 20 and 25 mph at times. Winds gradually diminish through the evening with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s overnight. Slightly warmer, but with less wind tomorrow, then clouds increase tomorrow night with slight chances for rain returning Friday morning. Another cold front arrives Saturday morning with a few showers possible during the day. Slight chances for rain stick around through the first part of next week.

