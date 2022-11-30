Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: East Texans take measures to ‘winterize’ homes, vehicles

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - As we move into the traditionally coldest East Texas months of December, January and February, homeowners are rushing to winterize their homes and autos, many remembering 2021′s “Snowmaggedon.”

Hardware and supply stores are seeing lots of customers coming in for protective items like faucet “bib” covers, pipe insulation and heat tape.

ACE Hardware Manager Miclele Stanley said she feels many customers are suffering a kind of post traumatic stress from the damage done to their pipes in 2021.

Winterizing outdoor faucets.
