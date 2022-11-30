Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Report: Frankston woman killed when driver pulls in front of vehicle

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Frankston woman died following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 175 in Anderson County Tuesday night.

Devany Betancourt, 18, died at the scene, located on U.S. 175 at the intersection of County Road 3051, which is less than a mile east of Frankston.

According to the preliminary crash report, Alex Garcia was the driver for Betancourt. He was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion eastbound on U.S. 175 at 10:11 p.m. when he began to make a left turn onto CR 3051 and entered the path of a 2007 Subaru Tribeca. The Subaru hit the Fusion on the right passenger side.

A passenger in the Subaru suffered non-incapacitating injuries.

