Rep. Dean files bills seeking to control property tax rates

Representative Jay Dean has filed three bills seeking to control property taxes through caps on the appraisal process for both homestead properties and commerci
By Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Representative Jay Dean has filed three bills seeking to control property taxes through caps on the appraisal process for both homestead properties and commercial properties.

The bills are HB 745, HB 746, and HJR 51. Dean said the bills are attempting to help property owners who face higher property appraisal values every year.

“We’ve made a concerted effort in the Texas House the last two sessions to compress the property tax rates, but what happens is as the appraisal values continue to go up, the property owner that’s paying the taxes doesn’t see that property tax relief, so what we’re trying to do with the bills is to try and put in place additional caps and limits to some of these appraise values in order for us to help the property owner actually see some property tax relief,” Dean said.

Rep. Dean also said, “Every property owner knows, appraisals drive property tax bills. Any conversation about property tax bills needs to start with the appraisal process itself. Homeowners need greater protections to afford to stay in their own home. And our small business property owners deserve predictability, too.”

