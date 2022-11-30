Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches County Commissioners hear wellness resolutions from Better Together Health

Health group presents resolutions to improve health services to Nacogdoches Commissioners
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County Commissioners heard a presentation from Better Together Health on Tuesday morning, and showed their support of the group’s agenda by approving their resolutions.

For the past year, the group focused on community wellness reached out to Nacogdoches County residents to define their meaning of wellness.

Chair member, Anna Donihoo, said topics covered everything from physical to mental health.

”In the end, we came up with a common agenda, a list of ten items, things that the Nacogdoches County residents would like to see happen here.”

Items on the agenda include increasing health access for Spanish speakers and those in public schools and jails.

Donihoo said their next step is to form a networking advisory board to ensure items on the community agenda gets completed in the upcoming years.

“People from education, mental health, the medical community, so we will be using our connections with others in the community to make these items from the common agenda happen.” she said.

Donihoo also said some concerns from Nacogdoches residents were accessibility to reliable internet in their area.

“Having access to quality mental and physical health, you know, having enough providers in your area and if you don’t have providers having access to telehealth … COVID provided a window where insurance would cover that, and we would like to that continue because it is one those solutions to that problem.”

