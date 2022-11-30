Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Law enforcement at scene of person barricaded inside Gun Barrel City home

(WABI)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement are at the scene of a person barricaded inside a home in Gun Barrel City.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the incident started around 10:15 a.m. when there was a report of gunshots in the area. The person is barricaded inside a home on Boshart Way. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Gun Barrel City Police Department, DPS, Henderson County Pct. 1 and Pct. 2 Constable, as well as the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office have all responded to the scene.

Hillhouse said a tactical unit is attempting to negotiate with the subject inside the home.

‘Operation Crypto Runner’ lands 21 indictments from federal grand jury in Tyler
Houston man given adjudicated sentence for Tyler catalytic converter thefts
‘Operation Crypto Runner’ lands 21 indictments from federal grand jury in Tyler