Houston man given adjudicated sentence for Tyler catalytic converter thefts

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston man who plead guilty to stealing catalytic converters in Tyler will serve probation sentence.

In a plea agreement with Smith County Judge Jack Skeen, Jr., Avory Coleman was sentenced to 8 years deferred adjudication with the possibility of an early termination of the sentence after four years.

Coleman is one of three Houston men who were arrested after Tyler police said they were caught with several catalytic converters that were sawed off of vehicles. Kennedy Watkins appeared before Skeen on Tuesday and accepted an identical plea deal.

The third defendant, Tedrick Dyrone Perry, Jr., is set to appear before Skeen today as well.

