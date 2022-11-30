Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Governor appoints Nacogdoches attorney to appellate court

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Abbott appointed Jeff Rambin of Henderson to the Sixth Court of Appeals, Place 2, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

His term on the court expires on Dec. 31, 2024.

Jeff Rambin of Henderson is an attorney and Partner at Fairchild, Price, Haley & Smith, LLP in Nacogdoches. Previously, he served as an attorney for Capshaw DeRieux and in private practice. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas.

Rambin is a volunteer for his church youth group and high school theater, and has previously served as a parent volunteer for Boy Scouts of America and the National High School BBQ Association Championship.

Rambin received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and History from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor degree from Baylor University School of Law.

