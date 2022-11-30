Former teacher arrested on child porn charges kills self in Jefferson

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A former Carlisle ISD teacher arrested on child pornography charges in 2020 has committed suicide, according to the Marion County sheriff.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Blake Harris had more than 100 images and videos depicting male and female children ranging in ages from their early teens down to five years old were seen in explicit sexual activity.

Following an indictment by the Marion County grand jury, authorities expected Harris to turn himself in on Monday. Marion County Sheriff David Capps said deputies had been searching for Harris.

Capps reports a game warden found his body using a drone Tuesday night in the woods near US-59 off of FM 2208.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.