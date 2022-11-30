Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Not much rain likely through Saturday Morning
Another Cool Day Tomorrow. Only a few showers are possible next few days.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... WOW... A beautiful day today across All of East Texas. Much cooler than yesterday and Much calmer as well. A few clouds possible tonight, then we start off partly to mostly cloudy on Thursday...then it becomes mostly sunny for the afternoon, then mostly cloudy overnight. Just a few showers are possible late Thursday with the chances being less than 20%. Again, on Friday, there is a less than 20% chance for showers and then on Saturday morning, as a cold front moves through, a 20% chance for a few showers occurs with the passage of that front. Less than .10″ of rain is forecast at this time. Cool temps through tomorrow, then we warm up a bit on Friday. With the cold front on Saturday, temperatures should stay in the 60s with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies and a few showers. A warm front moves through from south to north on Sunday morning, warming us up again. Some AM fog will be possible and a few showers during the day. Warmer, still on Monday, with a few showers in the forecast. More rain is possible on Tuesday as another front moves through. Scattered showers will remain possible on Wednesday under Mostly Cloudy Skies and cooler temperatures. No severe weather excepted over the next 7 days...just rain showers.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

