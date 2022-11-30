District rallies around Arp ISD coach who lost home to fire

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - A longtime coach at Arp ISD lost his home to a fire Thanksgiving.

According to the district, they are rallying around Coach Winston Butler and his mother Dorene Freeney. Overnight around 2 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, their house burned down, and they lost everything. Neither Butler nor Freeney were hurt in the fire.

KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with Butler, who gave an update on how he and his mother are doing since the house fire and talked about what this love and support from the community means to him.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.