Customs and Border Patrol officers arrest fugitive sought for aggravated sexual assault of a child

By Micah Allen
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PRESIDIO, Texas (KOSA) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Port of Presidio apprehended a man with an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault of a child on Monday.

“The primary mission of CBP is homeland security however the thorough CBP inspection process will frequently identify those who are being sought by law enforcement,” said CBP Presidio Acting Port Director Ronnie Raulston. “Stopping those being sought by law enforcement helps keep our communities safe.”

On Nov. 28, CBP officers encountered a 55-year-old man, whose identity has not been revealed, arriving from Mexico in a vehicle. Initial searches by CBP officers revealed an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The man was secured and taken for further inspection. Biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant out of the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to MCSO.

