Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

College Station man sentenced for robbery, attempted kidnapping in Walmart parking lot

Tyrone Rush, 42, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the crime.
A College Station man on Monday pleaded guilty to charges of Aggravated Robbery and Attempted...
A College Station man on Monday pleaded guilty to charges of Aggravated Robbery and Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping of a customer in the parking lot of the Walmart store in College Station.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man on Monday pleaded guilty to charges of Aggravated Robbery and Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping of a customer in the parking lot of the Walmart store in College Station.

Tyrone Rush, 42, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the crime.

Prosecutors say on the morning of Thursday, January 28, Rush approached a woman who had just left the store and forced her into her car, demanded her keys, and threatened her with a knife. The victim offered up her personal belongings but refused to go anywhere with him.

“In the midst of the most harrowing incident this victim had ever faced, she had the foresight and fortitude to not simply give up,” said Assistant District Attorney Brian Price.

Rush took the victim’s credit cards and walked to a nearby gas station where he used one of the cards. Police were able to obtain surveillance videos showing Rush and shared those images with the public.

A former co-worker helped police identify Rush as the suspect and thanks to a tip to Crime Stoppers, he was found and arrested in mid-February.

The full news release from the Brazos County DA’s office is below:

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kennedy Watkins
Houston man avoids prison for Tyler catalytic converter thefts
SFA Board of Regents hear recommendation on joining system affiliation.
Regents approve SFA joining University of Texas system
The home is a total loss, according to a Smith County deputy. (PHOTO: Ricky Romo)
House fire on Tyler’s west side displaces 3 people Tuesday night
East Texas authorities have accused Rick Dixon, 61, of North Fork, California of attempting to...
Affidavit: Suspect in East Texas pursuit transporting more than 30 pounds of marijuana, large amount of cash
Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, is a suspect in a murder case in Minneapolis.
Minnesota woman wanted for murder arrested in Longview Monday

Latest News

‘Operation Crypto Runner’ lands 21 indictments from federal grand jury in Tyler
‘Operation Crypto Runner’ lands 21 indictments from federal grand jury in Tyler
Kilgore College esports team
WebXtra: Kilgore College esports team prepares for shot at West Central Conference title
Houston man given adjudicated sentence for Tyler catalytic converter thefts
Houston man given adjudicated sentence for Tyler catalytic converter thefts
Law enforcement at scene of person barricaded inside Gun Barrel City home
Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Tyler Civic Theatre prepares debut of ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’