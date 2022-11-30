Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bullard man pleads guilty to concealing murdered woman’s body

Charles Lennon Jr.
Charles Lennon Jr.(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Bullard man pleaded guilty to a Smith County judge for his actions related to the 2018 murder of Rachel Lynn Jackson.

In Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court on Wednesday, Charles Lennon II plead guilty to a felony charge of tampering with a human corpse in exchange for a 16-year prison sentence. Before the deal was struck, Lennon was facing a maximum sentence of 20 years after he was accused of attempting to conceal the body of Jackson. Lennon’s son, Charles Lennon III plead guilty in 2019 to murdering Jackson. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Previous reporting:

Man sentenced to life in prison in 2018 Bullard murder case

