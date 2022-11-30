Boil water notice issued for Ebenezer Public Water System cutomers

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Ebenezer Public Water System customers have been put under a boil water notice after the main water line sustained damages from a wreck.

According to social media post from the Rusk County OEM, a truck ran off road and collided with the main water line and broke it. Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Ebenezer to notify all of its customers to boil water before consumption.

No further update on when repairs will be finalized or when the boil water notice is expected to be lifted.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.