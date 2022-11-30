Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Bidens to attend 100th lighting of the National Christmas Tree

FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to attend the National Christmas...
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to attend the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on the Ellipse in Washington, Dec. 2, 2021.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be ushering in the holiday season with the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.

The official ceremony is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Ellipse.

This year’s event marks the 100th lighting of the National Christmas Tree. This will be the Bidens’ second year participating in the tradition.

The tradition began with former President Calvin Coolidge on Christmas Eve 1923, according to the National Parks Service. Coolidge lit a 48-foot Balsam fir from Vermont with red, white and green electric bulbs, sparking a timeless tradition.

This year a 27-foot white fir will be featured, The Washington Examiner reported, after its predecessor suffered a fungal disease that resulted in its removal.

While tickets for the ceremony have already been distributed through a lottery system, the tree will be opened to the public starting Dec. 2 until Jan. 1.

The Christmas spirit is already in full swing at the White House with Jill Biden unveiling the holiday theme, “We The People,” on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kennedy Watkins
Houston man avoids prison for Tyler catalytic converter thefts
SFA Board of Regents hear recommendation on joining system affiliation.
Regents approve SFA joining University of Texas system
The home is a total loss, according to a Smith County deputy. (PHOTO: Ricky Romo)
House fire on Tyler’s west side displaces 3 people Tuesday night
East Texas authorities have accused Rick Dixon, 61, of North Fork, California of attempting to...
Affidavit: Suspect in East Texas pursuit transporting more than 30 pounds of marijuana, large amount of cash
Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, is a suspect in a murder case in Minneapolis.
Minnesota woman wanted for murder arrested in Longview Monday

Latest News

‘Operation Crypto Runner’ lands 21 indictments from federal grand jury in Tyler
‘Operation Crypto Runner’ lands 21 indictments from federal grand jury in Tyler
The announcement by IS spokesman Abu Omar al-Muhajer came at a time when IS has been trying to...
Islamic State group says leader Abu al-Hassan al-Qurayshi killed in battle
FILE - Takeoff, of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. A...
Man seen at Takeoff’s fatal shooting facing weapons charge
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to attend the National Christmas...
LIVE: Bidens attend 100th National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony